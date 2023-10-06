Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, celebs wish makeup artist Mickey Contractor on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : As celebrated makeup artist Mickey Contractor turned a year older on Friday, top celebs, from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, other Bollywood celebrities shared heart-warming birthday wishes on their respective social media.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a still from one of her films.

Sharing the still, Kareena wrote on her Instagram story, "So lucky to have you in my life...no like you...happy birthday Micks. see you on flight we will eat cake and gup ok."

Kajol shared a selfie with Mickey Contractor from the vanity van, She wrote, "Happy happy birthday @mickeycontractor . Just like the reflections in the back we have so much history and love that it's never ending.. can't thank u enough for meeting me at 15 and staying with me since then! Love u sooooooooo much [?]. May this year be all about Rocking and lots of Ranis! "

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyDMH5EqdNm/

Alia Bhatt wished "magician" and shared a picture with him.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "happy birthday magician @mickeycontractor ..Love you more than words can express.."

Not only Alia but her mother-in-law and actor Neetu Singh wrote, "Happyyyy happyyy love n hugs."

Madhuri Dixit dropped a selfie featuring her, makeup artist and her husband Shriram Nene and captioned her post, "HAPPY Birthday mickey. Sending you lots of love and happiness today. Thank you for the magic you create and make us look flawless! There is no one like you."

In his nearly 30-year career in Bollywood, he has worked with every generation of actresses, including Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ananya Panday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor