Kareena Kapoor to appear in Neha Dhupia's show, actresses pose for paps

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan will mark her presence in Neha Dhupia's chat show 'No Filter Neha'.

On Monday, the duo were spotted together in Mumbai. They even posed for the shutterbugs.

Kareena looked gorgeous in a white dress. Neha, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a printed co-ord set. Neha and Kareena have earlier worked together in 'Chup Chup Ke ' film.

The new season has a video-first approach.

Sharing more details, Neha in a statement earlier said, "I'm excited to reintroduce the 6th season of 'No Filter Neha' in a novel video format with JioTV. Witnessing the podcast's evolution into a space for genuine and spontaneous discussions has been remarkable. This season, with 8 episodes featuring prominent figures in Indian cinema, is set to be even more thrilling. Brace yourself for candid and unfiltered conversations offering a glimpse into the glamorous realm of the film industry."

Actors Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Rashmika Mandanna are also expected to appear in the show.

Neha is also all set to make her OTT debut with a quirky comedy show that explores contemporary human relationships from the viewpoint of a nuclear family.

Expressing her excitement, Neha shared, "I am thrilled to be part of this wonderful project that not only marks my debut in the OTT series space. It's a fun concept and I can't wait to explore a whole new gamut of quirks that the project and script tied in with it"The show focuses on family-centric humour.

The actor will also be seen in an international project 'Blue 52'. The international project is directed by Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi.

On making her international debut, Neha said, "Embarking on the journey of 'Blue 52' has been nothing short of magical. The fusion of diverse cultures in this international venture allowed me to delve deep into a character that is both challenging and emotionally resonant. It's a transformative experience that I believe will leave a lasting impact and I'm glad that Ali chose me to essay the lead in what is my international first".

