Kareena Kapoor to Kajol, celebs wish Manish Malhotra on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 : As designer Manish Malhotra turned a year older today, Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol shared heartwarming birthday wishes on their social media accounts.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram story and dropped a picture with Manish Malhotra.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my dearest darling Manu. I know everyone says it but it's the truth...there truly is no one like you...loyal,fun and the most loving... forever friend. Love you so much @manishmalhotra05."

Dropping a stunning selfie with the designer, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Happiest Birthday @manishmalhotraos!!Wish you happiness, love and light always!! Your passion, your excitement for life and your beautiful heart inspire me!! Stay amazing."

Sara Ali Khan shared a collage with pictures from different occasions.

She posted on her Instagram story, " Happiest Biryhday@manishmalhotra05. Thank you for your contagious positivity and endless support always. Keep spreading sequin,smiles joy glamour, gota and love everywhere you go."

Kiara Advani posted a portrait of Manish and captioned it, " I have never met a kinder, more compassionate, more hardworking, more enthusiastic, more generous and more inspiring person than Manish! You are truly one of a kind and the most special!Happy Happy Birthday my dearest @manishmalhotrao."

Not only Kiara but her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra extended warm birthday wishes to designer.

He wrote, "Happy birthday @manishmalhotraos! Big love and hug."

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a stylish picture with the designer and wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my always super dapper dressed friend @manishmalhotra05 . Who somehow even while going ahead and achieving all these wonderful things in his life remained the same through it all. Like literally."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0dWrcFihzg/

Ananya Panday penned a sweet note for Manish. "The most loved person !!! For all that you are Manish - warm, kind, fabulous.. i could go on and on happiest birthday @manishmalhotra05"

Malhotra has added another feather to his hat as he announced his debut as a producer with his production house 'Stage 5'.

Malhotra's first production venture is 'Bun Tikki' which stars veteran star Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol in the lead roles.

Bun Tikki stands out as one of the most anticipated debut pictures of the year. The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor