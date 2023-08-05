Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, celebs extend birthday wishes to Kajol

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 : On the occasion of actor Kajol's birthday on Saturday, several B-town celebs took to their social media handles and extended sweet wishes.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday dearest kajol. tons of love always."

Actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Happy birthday Kajol ma'am. Wishing you a beautiful day with good health and happiness forever."

Actor Athiya Shetty shared a picture and wrote, “Happy birthday to the best of the best."

Actor Sonali Bendre wrote, "Happiest birthday Kajol, may your day be as wonderful and bright as your smile."

“Kajol have the best year! Sunshine in a bottle,” actor Shruti Haasan wrote.

Actor and her sister Tanishaa Mukerji wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful Kajol"

Actor Malaika Arora wrote, “Happy bdy my dear @kajol”

Actor Boman Irani wrote, "Happy birthday darling Kajol from 'Bekhudi' to 'Trail' you have done it all and still you have so much to offer."

Actor Mirza wrote, "Happy birthday Kajol! The original lioness. ...love you..."

Actor Vaani Kapoor captioned, "happy birthday Kajol.wish you a wonderful year ahead."

Actor Katrina Kaif wrote, "Happy Birthday Kajol the person with the most wonderful joyous laugh....feel happy every time I see you."

Kajol, who was born on August 5, 1974, has received numerous honours, including six Filmfare Awards, for which she shares the record for most Best Actress wins with her late aunt Nutan.

She is the daughter of actor Tanuja Mukherjee and director Shomu Mukherjee and made her acting debut in ‘Bekhudi’ while she was still in school.

She then enjoyed commercial success in ‘Yeh Dillagi’ and ‘Baazigar,’ which starred Shah Rukh Khan.

She became a major star in the 1990s thanks to her co-starring roles with Khan in the highest-grossing romance films ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,’ for which she won two Filmfare Awards for Best Actress.

She also received praise for her performances as an avenging angel in ‘Dushman’ and a psychotic killer in ‘Gupt: The Hidden Truth.’

Kajol’s role in the family drama ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ earned her a third Filmfare Award.

She continued to work sparingly over the following decades. ‘Fanaa’ and ‘My Name Is Khan,’ both earned her two additional Best Actress nominations at Filmfare. The comedy ‘Dilwale’ and the historical drama ‘Tanhaji’ were her highest-earning films.

Kajol and Ajay Devgan wed on February 24, 1999, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony at Devgn's home. On April 20, 2003, she gave birth to a daughter named Nysa. She gave birth to a son named Yug on September 13, 2010, seven years later.

Tanishaa, her younger sibling, is also an actor. In contrast to Ayan Mukerji, Kajol's cousins Rani Mukerji, Sharbani Mukherjee, and Mohnish Bahl are all actors.

The Government of India awarded Kajol the Padma Shri in 2011.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is being lauded for her performance in the web show 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha', which is helmed by Suparn Varma.

The courtroom drama is the Indian adaptation of 'The Good Wife', which starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role. Kajol plays Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife who starts practising law again when her husband's public scandal puts him in prison.

Driven to prove herself in the competitive world of law and navigating her way through complicated relationships while seeking justice for her husband, Noyonika treads through tough challenges served by her fate.

Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan, and Gaurav Pandey are also a part of 'The Trial'.

Kajol was also seen in 'Lust Stories 2' recently.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor