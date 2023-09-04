Kareena Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt, celebs remember Rishi Kapoor on his 71st birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : Several big celebs remembered late actor Rishi Kapoor on the occasion of his 71st birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture on her stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday Chintu Uncle…Always in our heart. Miss You.”

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shared a throwback which she captioned, “Chintu miss you buddy, it’s 4th Sept Celebrate!!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwwwceqvT9H/

Actor Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture on her stories and wrote, “Remembering Rishi Kapoor Ji on his birth anniversary. Your legacy continues to inspire all of us.”

Actor Sanjay Dutt shared a picture which Rishi Kapoor and his son Ranbir Kapoor which he captioned, “Chintu Sir was more than family, he embodied the essence of one of the finest actors and human beings. His infectious laughter, stories, and genuineness knit us together. On his birth anniversary, the void he left is palpable, but the warmth of his memory keeps him alive in our hearts. Miss you, sir.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwwkHgZtltp/

‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Rajiv Adatia shared a collage picture on his stories and wrote, “Today on your birthday remembering all the amazing times we had. All the laughs. All the good times! We miss you Rishi uncle.”

Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz', and many others.

Rishi Kapoor died on 30 April, 2020 at the age of 67. He was suffering from Leukemia. He was in New York for a considerable amount of time for his treatment. Neetu was there for him as a rock-solid partner through thick and thin.

His last film, Sharmaji Namkeen was shot with Paresh Rawal as the actor's some portion of films were incomplete.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor