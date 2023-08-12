Kareena Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal, celebs shower love on birthday girl Sara Ali Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 : As the actor Sara Ali Khan turned 28 today, several B-town celebs took to their social media handles to extend warm wishes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story and shared a collage with a childhood throwback picture of the father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara and Sara with her little brother Jeh.

In the picture, Sara as a child is seen sitting on Saif's lap as she feeds her father snacks with her tiny hand. The second one showcased a cute bond between Sara and Jeh.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful @saraalikhan95. Have a fantastic year.”

'Murder Mubarak' director Homi Adajania wrote, “Happiness loon dog. Unimaginable amounts of it!”

Sara’s ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ co-star Vicky Kaushal shared a smiling picture of the actor along with a sweet message, “Happy Birthday @saraalikhan95! Keep smiling. Keep shining. And hope you get to witness the most amazing sunsets and moonrises!”

Vicky's wife and actor Katrina Kaif also wished the actor and posted, "Happy birthday @saraalikhangs always stay just as you are."

Ananya Panday wished her close friend Sara with a cute photo and wrote, “Happy birthday partner! With you "what you see is what you get" and you always say it as it is -unapologetically you. My fave things about you stay mad Sara, love you.”

Radhika Madan posted a beautiful scenic picture with the birthday girl and captioned it, “Happiest birthday Ms hatke! All the happiness and love to you.”

Director Anand L Rai, who worked with Sara in 'Atrangi Re' penned a message on her birthday. He wrote, “O ladki @Happy wala birthday @saraalikhan95 Love you always.”

Saba Pataudi wished her niece by sharing old and current pictures of herself and Sara.

She captioned the post, “From then. to NOW! Mahsha'Allah Love U! Alwavs Wish U the BEST!”

Rakul Preet Singh dropped a stunning picture of Sara and wrote, “Happy birthday Sara. Wishing you the biggest slice of happy today.”

Not only Rakul but her boyfriend and producer Jackky Bhagnani wished the actor. He wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY Sara Ali Khan.”

Earlier today, Sara treated fans with a glimpse of her birthday celebrations.

She celebrated her special day with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara re-shared the small clips of her birthday celebration shared by her few friends.

In one of the videos, the actor can be seen cutting the cake with Amrita Singh and Ibrahim.

In the next one, she seems to be getting scared by the sparkling candles on the cake but it didn't affect her excitement, which clearly can be seen on her face.

Sharing the video, her friend wrote, “Yeh ladki kisi se bhi nahi darti... except her own birthday cake.”

Sara's pictures are all about love, from cake cutting to fun candid moments.

Sara made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film 'Kedarnath' in 2018, and since then she featured in movies like 'Simmba', 'Love Aaj Kal 2', and 'Coolie No. 1'.

Sara reunited with Ranveer Singh after ‘Simmba’ and surprised everyone with her cameo in the electrifying intro song 'Heartthrob' from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’.

Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor