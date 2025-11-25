Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘darling bro’ Armaan Jain on b’day: Can’t wait to celebrate soon

Mumbai, Nov 25 Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a warm note for her cousin Armaan Jain on his birthday on Monday. Calling him her “darling bro”, the diva said she “can’t wait to celebrate soon.”

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena showered Armaan with love and good wishes, making the family moment a highlight for fans. She even shared a monochrome picture posing next to Armaan and his wife Anissa Malhotra.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happy birthday darling bro Love you loads and loads.Can't wait to celebrate soon @therealarmaanjain.”

Kareena and Armaan are making headlines for the Netflix special “Dining with the Kapoors.”

The hour-long special brings together cousins, siblings, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and in-laws for a lively and candid celebration of family bonds. Directed by Smriti Mundhra and created by Armaan, “Dining with the Kapoors” offers a glimpse into the family’s cherished traditions.

One moment from the special showed Kareena Kapoor calling the family “funny, loving, and united,” while also highlighting their shared love for food. It was revealed that Armaan had organized the luncheon to commemorate what would have been Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn. It also features Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Kareena is currently shooting for ‘Daayra’ with Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. “Daayra” delves deep into the complexities of today’s society, confronting urgent and unsettling truths that resonate with the times.

This gripping crime-drama thriller unravels the timeless conflict between crime, punishment, and justice, with Kareena and Prithviraj bringing raw intensity and gravitas to their powerful roles.

Following the success of “Sam Bahadur,” this marks Meghna’s next directorial venture, a gripping tale that brings together a powerhouse creative team and a compelling narrative.

