Kareena Kapoor wishes 'favourites' Soha, Kunal on 9th wedding anniv

Mumbai, Jan 25 Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday showered love on her 'favourites' -- sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu on their ninth wedding anniversary.

Kunal and Soha got married in a private ceremony in Mumbai on January 25, 2015 in the presence of their family.

The couple have a daughter Inaaya.

Kareena is married to Soha's elder brother and actor Saif Ali Khan.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena, who enjoys 11.5 million followers in the social media, dropped a throwback black and white picture of Soha and Kunal.

The photos features the lovebirds sitting at a restaurant and smiling for the cameras.

It was captioned as: "Happy anniversary favourites", followed by red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush'. She will be seen in 'Chhorii 2'.

Kunal featured in the comedy drama 'Pop Kaun?', and the movie 'Kanjoos Makhichoos'. He will be soon seen in 'Murder Mubarak'.

On the other hand, Kareena was last seen in 'Jaane Jaan', 'The Buckingham Murders'.

She next has ‘The Crew’ and ‘Singham Again’ in her kitty.

