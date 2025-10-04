Kareena Kapoor wishes SIL Soha Ali Khan on her birthday: “May the hugs never stop”

Mumbai Oct 4 Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan turned a year older on 4th October 2025. Her sister-in-law and Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media account to wish Soha on her birthday.

Penning a heartfelt note, Kareena shared a set of pictures and captioned it as, “May the books, sugar-free cake, and the hugs never stop. Happy birthday, darling Soha.”

In the series of pictures posted by Kareena, the bond between the two actresses was evident. In one picture, Kareena is seen posing with Soha against a floral backdrop with a neon-lit ‘Happy Birthday’ sign, capturing a warm celebratory moment.

Another photograph shows Soha enjoying a bite of dessert seated comfortably while relishing her treat. Another picture captures Soha clicking a candid photo of Saif Ali Khan, who is seen with his pet dog in his lap. In another snapshot shared by Kareena, Soha is pictured reading a book dressed in floral nightwear, highlighting her love for literature.

These glimpses reflected the camaraderie Kareena and Soha share, with Kareena being married to Soha's brother, actor Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan's elder sister, Saba Pataudi, also marked the occasion with a special post on social media, sharing a string of unseen photographs of Soha over the years.

In one image, Soha is seen dressed in a beautiful outfit, holding a traditional dupatta along with Saba, as her brother Saif Ali Khan walked down the aisle during his wedding. Another candid photograph featured Soha posing with Saif Ali Khan and other members, capturing the sibling bond.

In a more recent family get-together, Soha is seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saba Pataudi, all smiling warmly for the camera. Also, in a few other pictures shared by Saba, Soha Ali Khan can be seen posing with her niece and nephews, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Soha Ali Khan, alongside acting, has also turned into a social media influencer with her podcast shows where she invites influential people from different walks of life.

