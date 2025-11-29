Kareena Kapoor’s Friday night goes retro with John Travolta’s ‘Grease’

Mumbai, Nov 29 Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan spent her Friday night with a sprinkle of Hollywood charm, setting in to watch the evergreen musical “Grease” starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Kareena took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a screenshot from a still from the iconic finale of the 1978 film “Grease”, where Travolta and Newton-John dance together.

The Bollywood diva captioned the post: “Friday movie night. IYKYK.”

Grease marked the directorial debut of Randal Kleiser and was based on the 1972 stage musical of the same name by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. The plot follows greaser Danny Zuko and Australian transfer student Sandy Olsson, who develop an attraction for each other during a summer romance.

Grease was successful both critically and commercially, becoming the highest-grossing musical film at the time. A sequel, Grease 2, was released in 1982, starring Maxwell Caulfield and Michelle Pfeiffer as a newer class of greasers.

Few of the original cast members reprised their roles. In 2023, a short-lived prequel television series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, debuted on Paramount+, lasting for only one season.

Kareena is currently making headlines for the Netflix special “Dining with the Kapoors.”

The hour-long special brings together cousins, siblings, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and in-laws for a lively and candid celebration of family bonds. Directed by Smriti Mundhra and created by Armaan, “Dining with the Kapoors” offers a glimpse into the family’s cherished traditions.

One moment from the special showed Kareena Kapoor calling the family “funny, loving, and united,” while also highlighting their shared love for food. It was revealed that Armaan had organized the luncheon to commemorate what would have been Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn. It also features Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Kareena is currently shooting for ‘Daayra’ with Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. “Daayra” delves deep into the complexities of today’s society, confronting urgent and unsettling truths that resonate with the times.

This gripping crime-drama thriller unravels the timeless conflict between crime, punishment, and justice, with Kareena and Prithviraj bringing raw intensity and gravitas to their powerful roles.

Following the success of “Sam Bahadur,” this marks Meghna’s next directorial venture, a gripping tale that brings together a powerhouse creative team and a compelling narrative.

