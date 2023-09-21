Kareena Kapoor's 'Jaane Jaan' to open The Himalayan Film Festival 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut 'Jaane Jaan' has been selected as the opening film of The Himalayan Film Festival 2023. Short film ‘Last Days of Summer,’ directed by Stenzin Tankong, will also open the festival.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, 'Jaane Jaan' also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino.

Excited to bring his film to the festival, Sujoy Ghosh said in a statement, "It’s an honour to be a part of The Himalayan Film Festival 2023. As a fellow warrior, we all must be inspired by the efforts of THFF and similar festivals to take films to every part of the world. That is so fantastic and we should all walk together because nothing unites us more than a good film. My film Jaane Jaan, which is slated to release on Netflix India, will be screened at the festival and I could not be happier”

Superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan, starring in Netflix India’s ‘Jaane Jaan,’ the opening film at The Himalayan Film Festival said, “I am super excited that Jaane Jaan by Netflix India is going to screen at The Himalayan Film Festival in Ladakh, which happens to be one of my most favourite places. It's an absolutely wonderful place and I have such a deep connection with it.”

‘Last Days of Summer’ is set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Himalayas which follows two young shepherds who are haunted by a recurring mysterious sound that only they can hear. Determined to uncover the truth, they embark on a perilous journey into the unknown, leading them to unravel a spine-tingling mystery.

Stenzin Tankong, Director and Co-Producer of the opening film - Last Days of Summer, also expressed his happiness.

"No honour is bigger, no platform is more important, than my home here in Ladakh to showcase my film. THFF is my home. The film deals with real issues that my community faces due to climate change. The nomadic culture of Changthang is on the brink of extinction. I would like for the world to come together in understanding our issues, issues of one of the remotest regions, rarest of cultures and heritage of India and world at large.”

Flore Cavigneaux and Jérôme Blesson, Co-Producers of the opening film - Last Days of Summer at The Himalayan Film Festival said, “We met Stenzin in 2020, for a screening of his film, Sekool, after its selection at Clermont-Ferrand International Film Festival. We then accompanied him from the writing stage of Last Days of Summer. We were very impressed by the script, as this fantasy fable portrays an imminent and irreversible ecological tragedy. The lives of this nomadic tribe - the last to adopt this way of life - are threatened by the behavior of our planet's inhabitants. It's time to take action," he shared.

Avinash Arun Dhaware’s ‘Three of Us,’ starring Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat and Swanand Kirkire, will close The Himalayan Film Festival.

Jaideep Ahlawat, who also stars in Three of Us, the closing film at The Himalayan Film Festival said, "This festival is a cinematic celebration that transcends borders, presenting cinema from all over the country and fostering an exchange of ideas. It's not just about watching films that makes it so great; it's about hearing directors share their filmmaking journey in Q&A sessions, encouraging local talent by providing a platform to showcase their work. Moreover, it offers invaluable learning tools and opportunities to budding artists through short film competitions, screenwriters labs, and master classes. I think it's a remarkable initiative that truly empowers the Himalayan film community."

The Himalayan Film Festival will take place in Leh from September 29th to October 3rd, 2023.

