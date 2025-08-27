Kareena Kapoor's little boy Jeh makes Ganpati idol with his tiny hands, offers prayers

Mumbai Aug 27 Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true-blue Mumbaikar at heart, and her recent post on the city's most favourite festival, Ganesh Chaturthi speaks volumes of the same.

Kareena, on account of the festival today, took to her social media account and shared a beautiful picture of her younger son Jeh praying to Ganpati Bappa. What was even more cute was that the Ganpati idol to which he was praying, was made by Jeh himself. In the picture, one can see the little idol of Ganpati Bappa made with clay, by Jeh with his tiny little hands, with his name carved into the base of the cardboard where the idol has been placed.

Kareena captioned it as, “I remember, as a child, the RK family Ganpati was always special, just like how we celebrated all festivals…Now, my children look forward to it too…Ganpati Bappa Morya! Bless us all with love and peace forever from all of us.”

For the uninitiated, Ganpati celebrations at the famous RK studios were extremely popular all across the country back in the 70-80s era. The entire Kapoor clan - Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor celebrated the festival with a lot of pomp and joy. Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Ridhima Kapoor Sahni would join the celebrations as little kids back then and have a gala time.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi that kickstarts today, has spread its magic across the country, and especially Mumbai already.

Kareena, born into a Punjabi Hindu family, had received a lot of flak for marrying into a Muslim family, to actor Saif Ali Khan, a decade ago. But despite trolls and haters hating on them, both Saif and Kareena have raised their kids , Taimur and Jeh, with the best of all religions. The family together celebrates Eid, Christmas, Diwali, Ganesh Chaturthi with equal amount of love, warmth and joy!

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor