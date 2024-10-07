Kareena Kapoor's silver saree steals attention at 'Singham Again' launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses chance to grab the attention of fans with her fashion statement. Monday was no exception. Her corset silver saree made heads turn at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie 'Singham Again'.

Kareena joined her co-stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff at the grand trailer launch of her latest film. She paired her saree with a corset blouse.

The actor exuded grace and charm in the handwoven-silver tissue saree from the Evara collection of her close friend and designer, Manish Malhotra,

Rhea Kapoor, who usually styles Kareena for big events, shared the details of the entire look on Instagram.

Along with stunning pictures of Kareena, she wrote,""Draped in a handwoven silver tissue saree from the Evara collection @kareenakapoorkhan wears custom @manishmalhotraworld couture. Embellished with real silver zari and a zardozi border the saree is paired with an intricately embroidered corset featuring real silver zardozi, sequin, saadi, and nakshi work, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary allure."

Coming back to trailer launch, the intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of the ensemble cast of 'Singham Again'. It also makes reference to Ramayana and the characters are presented as modern interpretations for the audience.

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor. He represents the modern Ram. The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'.

Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

A new addition in the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as 'Lady Singham'. Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik.

The film has Arjun Kapoor as the main antagonist.

'Singham Again' will be out in theatres this Diwali. It will face a box-office clash with Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Jio Studios is presenting the film in association With Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films, Reliance Entertainment & Cinergy.

