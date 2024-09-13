Kareena, Karisma, Arbaaz attend prayer meet of Malaika Arora's father

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : From sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, several celebrities attended the prayer meet of Malaika and Amrita Arora's father Anil Mehta on Friday night.

In the visuals captured by the shutterbugs, Malaika and Amrita's close friends and family members can be seen entering the residence of Malaika's mother in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have recorded the statements of Malaika, her sister Amrita Arora, and their mother.According to the police, Anil Mehta had called both of his daughters before turning off his phone.

In their statements, Malaika and Amrita said that their father had told them, "I am sick and tired."

The family tried to reach out to him after the call, but Anil had already switched off his phone.

The police further revealed that Anil Mehta jumped from the balcony of a building, which caused fractures in his right leg. The postmortem report confirmed that his death was due to "multiple injuries."

The police are also planning to record the statement of Mehta's doctor, along with other family members who were close to him.

Malaika's father passed away on Wednesday. Malaika's former husband Arbaaz Khan was the first to arrive at Malaika's parents' house on Wednesday. Other members of Arbaaz's family, such as parents Salim and Salma Khan, his stepmother Helen, sisters Alvira and Arpita, and brothers Sohail and Salman Khan were also seen visiting the residence to offer condolences.

Hours after the demise of Anil Mehta, Malaika issued a statement, urging fans to respect the family's privacy.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time," her statement read.

"We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, AXL, Duffy and Buddy," Malaika added.

