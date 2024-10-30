Kareena, Karisma, Kiara Advani, Parineeti send birthday wishes to Ananya Panday

Mumbai, Oct 30 Actress Ananya Panday is celebrating her 26th birthday on Wednesday, and on her special day, she is receiving heartfelt wishes from her family, friends, and celebrities on social media.

Stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, and Athiya Shetty, among others, penned sweet birthday messages for Ananya. The ‘Singham Again’ actress posted a photo of the birthday girl and wrote, “Happy birthday to the brightest star, darling Ananya! Big hug.”

Karisma shared a selfie with Ananya and wrote, “Happy birthday, bae! Keep shining.” Showering birthday love on the ‘Dream Girl 2’ star, Parineeti shared a stylish photo of Panday and sent her wishes, writing, “Happiest bday my dearest one. Do enjoy.” Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna, also wished the actress in the sweetest way possible. She shared an image from the birthday celebration and wrote, “Happy birthday, baby sister! Love you.”

Among other celebs who wished the actress were Orry, Shilpa Shetty, Diana Penty, Jackky Bhagnani, and Rakul Preet Singh. Ananya’s rumoured boyfriend, Walker Blanco, penned a romantic birthday wish, calling her “special.” He wrote, “Happy birthday, beautiful. You are so special. I love you, Annie!” Chunky Panday and Bhavna Pandey also sent heartfelt wishes to their daughter via sweet posts. Sharing a video montage featuring Ananya’s childhood videos and photos, Chunky wrote, “Happy birthday, my Superstar! From your first director, cameraman, and fan. I wish you all the fame, health, wealth, and happiness in the world. Love you, Dad.”

Bhavna also dropped unseen childhood videos of the actress, writing, “Birthday Eve @ananyapanday!!! Loads of love and some forced kisses.” On the professional front, the 26-year-old actress was most recently seen in the Netflix thriller ‘CTRL’, where she played the role of Nella Awasthi, a social media influencer who uses an AI assistant to help her cope with a breakup. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the thriller premiered on Netflix on October 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor