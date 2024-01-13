Kareena, Karisma step out for lunch with parents Randhir, Babita

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 : Kareena Kapoor Khan spent her Saturday in a fam-jam session.

The diva stepped out for lunch in the city with her sister Karisma and their parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita. Kareena's adorable sons Taimur and Jeh also accompanied her.

Take a look at the pictures of Kareena and her family clicked by the paps in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will share the screen with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the film 'The Crew'.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

She also has 'The Buckingham Murders' thriller in her kitty. The film is helmed by Hansal Mehta.

Karisma, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

Karisma also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan.

