Kareena, Manushi, Sonam wish 'endless success' to Akshay Kumar on 57th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 9 On the 57th birthday of Bollywood's 'Khiladi'-- Akshay Kumar, actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manushi Chhillar, and Sonam Kapoor have showered love on the actor, sending him lots of love.

Kareena took to Instagram Stories, and shared a monochrome snap with Akshay. The picture seems to be a scene from their movie. She wrote: "Happy birthday dearest Akki.. love you lots..."

The duo have starred together in movies like-- 'Ajnabee', 'Aitraaz', 'Tashan', 'Kambakkht Ishq', 'Bewafaa', 'Dosti: Friends Forever', 'Talaash: The Hunt Begins', and 'Gabbar is Back'.

Akshay's 'Samrat Prithviraj' co-star Manushi dropped a beautiful picture, in which both are dressed in ethnic outfits.

She wrote: "Wishing you a very happy birthday sir... Wishing you a year ahead filled with happiness, health, and endless success... Thank you for being the best co-star".

Manushi has also starred with Akshay in the science fiction action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

Sonam, who has featured alongside Akshay in the 2018 biographical comedy-drama 'Pad Man' penned: "Happy Birthday Akshay".

Akshay made his debut in 1991 with 'Saugandh'. His first commercial success came with the action thriller 'Khiladi', in which he essayed the role of Raj Malhotra. The film established him as an action star in the 1990s and he appeared in other action films like 'Mohra', 'Jaanwar', 'Dil Ki Baazi', 'Kayda Kanoon', 'Sainik', 'Elaan', 'Ikke Pe Ikka', 'Zakhmi Dil', 'Maidan-E-Jung', 'Sabse Bada Khiladi' and many others.

He also gained recognition for the romantic films like 'Dhadkan', 'Andaaz', 'Namastey London', for his slapstick comic performances in 'Hera Pheri', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Singh Is Kinng' and 'Garam Masala', among others.

Akshay was last seen in the comedy drama 'Khel Khel Mein', written and directed by Mudassar Aziz. Based on the 2016 Italian film 'Perfect Strangers', the film also stars Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

He next has 'Sky Force', 'Singham Again', 'Kannappa', 'Jolly LLB 3', 'Welcome To The Jungle', 'Shankara', 'Hera Pheri 3', and 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat'.

