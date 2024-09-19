Kareena recalls Taimur asking her if she is famous on being followed by paps

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday kicked off a film festival named after her.

During a press interaction at the event, the 'Jab We Met' actor got candid about her personal and professional lives.

When asked if her son Taimur Ali Khan knows about the film festival named after her, the actress gave an interesting response.

She said , "Right now they (Taimur and Jeh) are too young to know these things. He has an idea because of the paparazzi chasing. I think that is why he only knows. But he keeps saying, 'Why are they chasing? Am I famous?' I said, 'No you are not famous, I am famous. You are nobody, you haven't done anything.' He's like, 'May be one day I will do it.' But right now in his mind it is not films. It is only football. I hope he will watch some of my films, I'm sure some day the minute I can take him away from football."

Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2016. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, they solemnized their relationship.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor