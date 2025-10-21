Kareena, Saif add "gaming" touch to their Diwali celebrations with kids Taimur, Jeh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : After hosting a pre-Diwali bash for their family, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan opted for low-key celebrations on the occasion of Diwali with their kids Taimur and Jeh.

They added a gaming touch to their Diwali celebrations. On Tuesday, Kareena took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into how they celebrated Diwali with their sons at the kids' club.

"This Diwali was in the kids club Cause never lose the child in you my friends Love and Light Everyone..Stay blessed...," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena shared a selfie from a playroom, followed by pictures of her sons deeply engaged in fun activities. The final slide featured her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, browsing the room for board games.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will next be seen sharing the screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra'.

In April, they all met for a brief meeting and officially announced the film.

Excited to work with "dream team", Kareena on Instagram wrote,"I've always said that I'm a director's actor... and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director's we have, @meghnagulzar and alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra (red heart emoji) let's do this."

In a press note, Kareena further stated, "As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director's chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true. The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight, and I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative."

As per Meghna, "Daayra is a story that compels you to reflect on the society we live in and its institutions that pilot us."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor