Kareena, Saif relish "sarson da saag from ghar ka bagh" at Pataudi Palace

New Delhi [India], December 18 : Celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are among the most loved B-town celebs.

On Monday, Bebo took to social media and shared her 'drool-worthy' moments which she spent with her husband Saif at their residence Pataudi Palace.

Taking to Instagram, the '3 Idiots' actor shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "Makki ki roti, sarson da saag from our very own ghar ka bagh. P.S. these are a few of my favourite things."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0_pKNxopx0/

In the first picture, Saif is seen enjoying the bright sunny day at his lawn and sitting on a dining table. A plate of Makki di roti with some butter and a small bowl of sarson ka saagh is seen on the table.

She also shared pictures of a bowl full of white butter, white radish and a plate of sweets.

The 'Heroine' actor also shared a sunkissed selfie. In the pics, she is seen donning a white checked shirt.

Lastly, he shared a picture of Saif walking in the garden facing the Pataudi Palace.

On Sunday, Kareena and Saif along with the kids Taimu and Jeh were papped at the Mumbai airport jetting off for a family vacation.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Kareena often posts pictures from her vacation diary, which garner likes and shares in large numbers from netizens.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. Apart from that, she also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

