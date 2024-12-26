Kareena, Saif's Christmas celebration with sons Taimur, Jeh sets cuteness bar higher, check out their fam-jam pics

New Delhi [India], December 26 : Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who are dotting parents to Taimur and Jeh, made Christmas a memorable one for their sons. They surprised their little ones with special gifts which were all enough to bring smiles to their faces.

On Thursday, Kareena took to Instagram and gave fans a sneak peek into her Christmas celebrations abroad.

In one of the images, Kareena and Saif were seen sitting with their kids Taimur and Jeh, and unboxing the Christmas gifts together. Another snap showed Taimur giving a priceless reaction when his father gave him a brand new guitar on Christmas.

There's also a picture which captures Saif and Kareena seated by the Christmas tree in their pyjamas, lovingly gazing at each other.

"Sorry was too busy enjoying my day. love and happiness People Keep searching for Magic," Kareena captioned the post.

Kareena and Saif never seem to miss any important day for their children. Recently, the dotting parents sporty-themed birthday bash for their firstborn, Taimur.

Several videos surfaced online in which Kareena and Saif can be seen engaging in fun games with Taimur and his friends, adding a sporty touch to the festivities.

In September, during a press interaction, the 'Jab We Met' actor got candid about her personal and professional lives, revealing a cute anecdote involving her kids.

When asked if her son Taimur Ali Khan knows about the film festival named after her, the actress gave an interesting response.

She said, "Right now they (Taimur and Jeh) are too young to know these things. He has an idea because of the paparazzi chasing him. I think that is why he only knows. But he keeps saying, 'Why are they chasing? Am I famous?' I said, 'No you are not famous, I am famous. You are nobody, you haven't done anything.' He's like, 'Maybe one day I will do it.' But right now in his mind, it is not films. It is only football. I hope he will watch some of my films, I'm sure someday the minute I can take him away from football."

Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2016. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. In addition, on October 16, 2012, they solemnized their relationship.

