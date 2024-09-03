Kareena shares Taimur wasn’t present on the sets of ‘The Buckingham Murders’

Mumbai, Sep 3 Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming police procedural drama, ‘The Buckingham Murders’, shared that her elder son Taimur Ali Khan was not present on the sets of the film during the shoot.

The actress attended the trailer launch of her movie along with Ektaa R. Kapoor and Hansal Mehta at a multiplex in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Tuesday.

During the event, Kareena was asked by the media if Taimur and the child actor of ‘The Buckingham Murders’ became good friends during the filming. The actress denied saying that Taimur was not present on the sets of the film.

The actress also spoke about what connected with her about her role of a cop in the film. In the film, Kareena essays the role of a cop who has an unsettling past.

She told the media, “A mother's love needs no language, her love is expressed through her eyes. The thread of the mother's emotion and her love for her child connected with me on a subconscious level. And, I love playing a detective, it's one of my favourite characters to portray on screen”.

Meanwhile, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ is helmed by Hansal Mehta, who is known for ‘Aligarh’, ‘Shahid’ and ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’. The film also stars Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Presented by Balaji Telefilms, produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahana Films and TBM Films, the film is set to bow in theatres on September 13, 2024.

Meanwhile, Kareena also has ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline which marks her return to the ‘Singham’ franchise. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty, and will release on November 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor