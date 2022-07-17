Kareena shares 'view' from date with Saif in London

Mumbai, July 17 Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently holidaying with her family in London and has shared a picture of the "view" while on date with husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena posted a picture from her outing with her husband Saif on her Instagram story. She shared a candid image of Saif lounging on a sofa in a restaurant. The actor looks dapper in a grey suit paired with a pink shirt.

The actress is not seen in the image as she's clicking the photograph.

On Saif's photo, Kareena lovingly wrote: "Quite a view this evening."

The actress had earlier shared a motley of pictures with her elder son Taimur, where the two were seen enjoying having gelatos.

Alongside the mother-son picture, she wrote: "The messy gelato series with Tim."

On the work front, Kareena has finished shooting of her upcoming film, based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. She is gearing up for the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

