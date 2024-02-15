Kareena wishes dad Randhir Kapoor on his birthday, says "I am like my father"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 : Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor is celebrating his birthday today and Kareena Kapoor made sure to make the day special and filled with love.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a sweet birthday wish for her father. She posted pictures of the veteran star with his grandsons, Jeh and Taimur. His adorable grandsons can be seen hugging their nana.

While sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, "The HUG of life...Happy Birthday Nana..and to my Papa...#i am like my father"

Riddhima Kapoor also wished him on his birthday, "Happy bday"

Saba Pataudi said, "Haaaappppyyyy Birthday"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Randhir Kapoor is the son of actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Kapoor made his acting and direction debut with a leading role in the family drama 'Kal Aaj Aur Kal'. He also acted in movies such as 'Jeet', 'Hamrahi', 'Jawani Diwani', 'Lafange', 'Ponga Pandit' ,'Raampur Ka Lakshman', and 'Haath Ki Safai', among others. He also worked in 'Housefull 2', 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya', 'Action Replayy', and others.

He married Babita in 1971 and has two daughters-Kareena and Karisma, who are well-known actors.

Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor