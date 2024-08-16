Kareena wishes 'love of my life' Saif on 54th birthday with 'Parthenon' photos

Mumbai, Aug 16 Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned a heartwarming note for the 'love of her life'-- husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, as the latter is celebrating his 54th birthday on Friday.

The "Jab We Met" actress took to Instagram, where she has 12.7 million followers, and dropped a throwback picture from Parthenon, and the latest photo from the same location.

She wrote in the caption: "happy birthday to the love of my life... parthenon 2007... parthenon 2024 who would have thought?... as they say must keep growing... which we did and quite well.."

The Parthenon is a temple on the Athenian Acropolis, Greece, that was dedicated to the goddess Athena.

A fan commented on the post, and said: "Lucked out with the hottest Khan".

Another user wrote: "Aging like a fine wine".

Saif is the son of former captain of the Indian national cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and actress Sharmila Tagore. He has two younger sisters, designer Saba Ali Khan and actress Soha Ali Khan.

He was first married to actress Amrita Singh. The couple have two children-- actress Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim. They got separated in 2004.

Saif married Kareena on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple have two sons--Taimur and Jeh.

He made his acting debut in 1993 with a leading role in the movie 'Parampara'. The action drama directed by Yash Chopra, featured an ensemble cast of Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Neelam Kothari, Raveena Tandon, Ashwini Bhave, Ramya Krishna and Anupam Kher.

Saif has appeared in movies like 'Aashik Awara', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Kachche Dhaage', 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein', 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'LOC Kargil', 'Omkara', 'Parineeta', 'Ta Ra Rum Pum', 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Phantom', 'Tanhaji', and 'Vikram Vedha'.

He was last seen in the mythological action film 'Adipurush'.

Saif next has 'Devara: Part 1', Telugu action drama written and directed by Koratala Siva. It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in the titular role, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Srikanth.

He also has 'Jewel Thief:The Red Sun Chapter' in the kitty.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in heist comedy film ‘Crew’. The movie featured Tabu and Kriti Sanon alongside Kareena in the lead roles. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma played pivotal characters in the Rajesh Krishnan directorial film.

She next has ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline.

