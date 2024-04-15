Kareena's lipstick touch-up during CSK vs MI match gives fans 'Poo' vibes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 : The clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday kept the spectators on the edge of their seats throughout the match. Apart from the thrilling match, what stole the limelight was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who gave off the vibe of 'Poo' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

Kareena was accompanied by Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and John Abraham.

Neha took to her Instagram handle and shared her very own highlights from yesterday's match.

One of the videos featured Kareena retouching her lipstick.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5xjlW6A-8f/?

Neha cheered as Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit a hat-trick of sixes.

Another image captured Kareena, Neha, Angad and John posing together.

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Bebo is a mood."

Talking about the match, opener Rohit Sharma's valiant second Indian Premier League (IPL) century went in vain as a four-wicket haul from Matheesha Pathirana managed to restrict a power-packed Mumbai Indians (MI) line-up to 186/6 in their 20 overs and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a 20-run win at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

MI won the toss and put CSK to bat first. After big half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad (69 in 40 balls, with five fours and five sixes) and Shivam Dube (66* in 38 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes), MS Dhoni enthralled fans with a hat-trick of massive sixes.

Dhoni came in during the final over, with his team at 186/4 after the fall of Daryl Mitchell's wicket. 'Thala' delivered a perfect finish, with a hat-trick of sixes, one over long-on, the other over long-off and the third over square leg. This helped CSK end their innings with a strong 206/4 in their 20 overs. Dhoni made 20 runs in just four balls, with three sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 500.

In the run-chase, MI was off to a fine start, with Ishan Kishan (23 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) and Rohit having a 70-run partnership. Rohit managed to score his second IPL ton, but did not get much support from the other end, except for another fifty-run stand with Tilak Varma (31 in 20 balls, with five fours).

With this win, CSK is at number three with four wins and two losses, giving them eight points. MI is at eighth spot, with two wins and four losses, giving them four points.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was recently seen in 'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air "bada**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29.

Kareena also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again,' which stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

Neha Dhupia, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Gulshan Devaiah in a web series titled 'Therapy Sherapy'.

She will also be seen in an international project 'Blue 52'. The project is directed by Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi.

