Kareena's london vacation pics feature hubby Saif as 'Best Photobomber'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently enjoying her vacation in London with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids, Taimur and Jeh, has shared some breathtaking pictures that are all things gorgeous.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, Kareena posted a series of stunning pictures from her vacation.

The actress looked stunning in a teal monokini, with her hair down and stylish black sunglasses.

Among the four pictures, the second one stands out as especially adorable. In the photo, Saif Ali Khan accidentally photobombs the shot. He appears shirtless, wearing navy blue shorts and black sunglasses.

Kareena captioned the photo, "For me it's the one with the photobomber," accompanied by two smiling faces and red-heart emojis.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8t8rmZIKY4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Reacting to the post, Kareena's sister, Karisma Kapoor reshared the picture on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Best Photobomber."

As per the latest buzz, Kareena and Ayushmann Khurrana have been roped in to star together in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'.

"Meghna Gulzar is in advanced conversations with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the film. It's a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the calibre of the cast she has decided upon," a trade source said.

The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

She will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

She also has Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders'.

