Karishma Kotak: Women should be treated kindly on a regular basis
By IANS | Published: March 6, 2022 11:00 AM2022-03-06T11:00:03+5:302022-03-06T11:10:23+5:30
Mumbai, March 6 As International Women's Day is set to be celebrated on March 8, actress-model Karishma Kotak ...
Mumbai, March 6 As International Women's Day is set to be celebrated on March 8, actress-model Karishma Kotak has shared an empowering message. She says women should be treated kindly on a regular basis instead of just one day.
Karishma said: "Women's Day should be celebrated every day and women should be treated kindly on a regular basis instead of just one day."
She added: "It should be the norm to love your mother, help your wife, smile at your daughter and appreciate your sister daily."
On the work front, Karishma recently hosted a Cricket league in Oman. She was also featured in a music video titled 'Ab Talak' along with Yasser Desai.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app