Karishma Tanna ditches flight, enjoys train ride to Surat

Mumbai, Sep 22 – Television actress Karishma Tanna seems to have opted for the railways instead of her regular airways to commute. The actress took to her social media account in sharing a carousel post featuring an umpteen number of pictures featuring herself travelling by the train.

The actress who is off to Surat for the occasion of Navratri was seen having a great time travelling by railways. Dressed in a compatible white tee teamed with a black jegging and a cool cap, Karishma looked smart and chic.

In one of the pictures, Karishma Tanna was seen reading a book while also posing for the camera. In another picture, she was seen getting excited upon seeing it raining outside. The actress was seen sipping on her favourite beverage, matcha. Karishma captioned it as, "Haallllooooo Surat... Here I come #trainjourney #surat #navratri2025 #jaimatadi."

The actress recently headed for her sacred trip to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling Temple in Ujjain. Karishma Tanna, along with her husband Varun Bangera, family and friends, was seeking blessings from Lord Shiva at the temple. She looked gorgeous in a pista green salwar kameez, while Varun looked handsome in an all-white traditional attire.

Recently, the actress had taken a trip down memory lane and reminisced about her good old shooting days from her superhit series, “Scoop”. She took to her social media account and shared a few pictures and videos straight from her Scoop days.

Penning a note Karishma wrote, “Nostalgia First day on the sets of Scoop… feels like yesterday. The nervous excitement, the butterflies, the endless rehearsals, and that little voice inside whispering, “This one’s going to change everything.” What a journey it has been — from day one jitters to memories I’ll hold close forever. Forever grateful for this chapter, the people, and the magic we created together. @hansalmehta @netflix_in @matchboxshots @pratham94 @mrunmayeelagoo @castingchhabra.” Karishma Tanna also was loved for her OTT show “Hush Hush”.

