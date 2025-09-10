Karishma Tanna shares BTS from hit series "Scoop", gets nostalgic

Mumbai Sep 10 Actress Karishma Tanna recently took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about her good old shoot days from her superhit series, "Scoop".

The actress took to her social media account in sharing a few pictures and videos straight from her shoot days. She captioned it as "Nostalgia". First day on the sets of Scoop… feels like yesterday. The nervous excitement, the butterflies, the endless rehearsals, and that little voice inside whispering, “This one’s going to change everything.” What a journey it has been — from day one jitters to memories I’ll hold close forever. Forever grateful for this chapter, the people, and the magic we created together. @hansalmehta @netflix_in @matchboxshots @pratham94 @mrunmayeelagoo @castingchhabra.”

Karishma Tanna’s career took a significant turn through her portrayal of Jigna Pathak in "Scoop" that aired in 2023. The show was directed by Hansal Mehta and was based on the real-life story of journalist Jigna Vora, a crime reporter. Vora was accused and later acquitted of conspiring to murder rival reporter Jyotirmoyee Dey. The show is an adaptation of Jigna Vora's book, “Behind the Bars in

“Scoop” not only spotlighted her ability to dive and portray real-life-inspired characters but also marked her transition into more serious and content-driven roles. Audience and critics praised Karishma alike for her impeccable performance in the show. Karishma has been a part of the industry for over two decades. From "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" to "Naagin 3", "Qayamat Ki Raat" and others carved a niche for herself in the industry. Her stint in reality shows like "Bigg Boss season 8", where she emerged as the runner-up, and "Khatron Ke Khiladi 10", where she won the show, got her to reach households and win more hearts.

Karishma also ventured into Bollywood with movies like "Grand Masti", Rajkumar Hirani’s "Sanju", and "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari". She also was loved for her OTT show "Hush Hush". Apart from her acting talent, Karishma is also known for being a fashion icon and for being a fitness freak. The actress, on the personal front, is living the best phase of her life after getting married to businessman Varun Bangera. Tanna was recently seen globetrotting along with husband Varun Bangera. The couple kickstarted their trip from Croatia and then headed to Switzerland. Karishma Tanna often is seen giving sneak peeks into her fun trips and her life on her social media account.

