Karishma Tanna swims in Lake Zurich during her luxurious Switzerland vacation

Mumbai Sep 2 Actress Karishma Tanna has been globetrotting with her husband, Varun Bangera. The actress, while travelling, is making sure of giving her fans a glimpse into her luxurious vacation and also of the beautiful and scenic views.

Tanna is currently having a ball of a time, and her social media account speaks volumes of the same. The actress recently shared a video straight from her holiday in Switzerland and gave a glimpse into the local life of the beautiful location.

Sharing the video, Karishma Tanna captioned it as, “Think cobblestone streets meeting turquoise lakes, modern art blending with old-world charm, and sunsets that feel like paintings. From swimming in Lake Zurich and strolling through vibrant old town lanes to sipping coffee with the Alps as your backdrop—this city turns summer into a postcard you’ll never want to end. Zurich isn’t just a stopover; it’s a vibe—laid-back yet buzzing, cultural yet playful, and always wrapped in breathtaking views.”

Tanna, who was recently in Croatia, is now living her best moments in Switzerland. The actress has been sharing carousel posts of photos and videos, straight from her fancy vacation in Switzerland and also Croatia, and making fans jealous. The actress, on September 1, had shared a video on her social media account that captured the beauty of Switzerland.

She captioned it as, “Where every turn looks like a postcard. Rigi, you stole my heart. Breathing in serenity, surrounded by 360 degrees of pure wonder and joy. Varun and I had so much fun walking, feeling the stones, being in the moment, eating local food, visiting the church, and bathing in pure mineral water. Trust me, it was pure bliss. Must visit…”

Karishma Tanna, who has been accompanied by husband Varun Bangera, was also seen having a great time with his wife, enjoying the Swiss Alps. Recently, on account of Varun's birthday, Karishma, who was with him in Croatia, had taken to her social media account to wish him. Sharing a few romantic pictures from their luxurious vacation, the actress penned down a beautiful caption for Varun. "Happy birthday to my rock, my home, my everything. With you, every little detail of life feels special. With you, even the toughest days feel easier. I love you, @varun_bangera. Here’s to love, laughter & forever together," the caption read.

In one of the romantic pictures shared by the ‘Sanju’ actress, Karishma was seen cuddling Varun. Karishma's social media account is filled with a lot of fun and exciting pictures and videos giving a glimpse into the beautiful vacation.

Talking about Karishma and Varun, the couple got married on February 5, 2022, in an intimate beachside ceremony in Mumbai that was a mix of both Gujarati and South Indian traditions. Karishma, on the work front, was applauded for her character portrayal of Jagruti Pathak, a journalist in the show "Scoop". The show was directed by Hansal Mehta.

