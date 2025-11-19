Karishma Tanna talks about embracing a ‘zero-makeup and no-filters’ look in ‘Hush Hush’

Mumbai, Nov 19 Actress Karishma Tanna took to social media to reflect on her transformative experience in the series “Hush Hush.”

The actress opened up about embracing a raw, zero-makeup, and no-filters look for her role. In her recent post, Karishma highlighted how the character allowed her to step beyond glamour and showcase a more authentic, gritty side of her craft. On Wednesday, the ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress shared images from her character Geeta, a police officer, from the series. In the caption of her post, the ‘Naagin’ actress reflected on her journey as an actor and the deeper meaning behind her role in the Amazon Prime series, “Hush Hush.”

She explained that while glamour is part of her profession, it doesn’t define her as a person. Karishma Tanna wrote, “Glamour is a part of what I do…but it’s not all I am. In Hush Hush series on @amazonprime I walked into a world with zero makeup, no filters, no frills — just a raw character and a director who believed I could carry her truth.”

“Sometimes all an actor needs is a chance beyond the obvious, a director who sees past the sparkle, and the courage to trust that a strong personality can exist beautifully even in a non-glam, gritty space. It’s not about the makeup. It’s about the vision. It’s about faith. It’s about showing up and giving it your everything. Thanku @tanuja__chandra Mam for believing in me and giving me Geeta.”

Karishma portrayed Geeta, a police officer who sought to uncover the dark secrets of four women from affluent households while confronting her own personal demons, in the suspense thriller.

“Hush Hush”, created by Tanuja Chanda, also starred Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami and Kritika Kamra. The show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 22 September 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor