Karishma Tanna turns host for 54th IFFI

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 19 : Actor Karishma Tanna will host the 54th edition of the International Film Festival in Goa.

Excited about her hosting stint, Karishma said,I'm thrilled to be here in Goa, especially on such an exciting day with the World Cup final happening. Hosting the 54th IFFI in this beautiful destination just feels incredible. We have lots of exciting things planned and some incredible cinema to look out for, so stay tuned."

The 54th IFFI will start on November 20th and conclude on November 28th.

The nine-day festival, showcasing an eclectic array of world cinema to audiences worldwide, will commence with the international premiere of Catching Dust, thriller by award-winning British filmmaker Stuart Gatt.

About Dry Grasses directed by French Director Nuri Bilge Ceylan, will be the mid-fest film and The Featherweight directed by Robert Kolodny is the closing film for IFFI 54, according to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting press release.

Hollywood actor-producer Michael Douglas will receive the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award.

