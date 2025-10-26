Karishma Tanna Voices Concern Over the Use of Firecrackers, Shares Experience of Waking Up to the Sound of Crackers Post Diwali

Diwali has come to an end, but it seems like the use of firecrackers continues, leaving many disturbed. Recently, Karishma Tanna shared her experience of waking up to the sound of firecrackers post Diwali. “Is this joy….or just habit?” she asked and left everyone pondering over the meaning behind celebrating a festival.

She shared, “Last night, at 6 in the morning, I woke up to the sound of firecrackers exploding in the sky. While the world was trying to rest, someone was still celebrating NOISE. It made me stop and think - what are we really celebrating when our air turns grey, our pets hide under the bed, and tiny birds lose their sense of direction? Is this joy... or just habit?”

“We're teaching kids that loud means happy, that smoke means festive, that it's okay to scare animals and choke our own skies - because "Everyone does it." But what if celebration meant awareness? What if we filled our nights with laughter, diyas, and warmth - not explosives that leave behind fear and fumes? Let's be the generation that redefines joy. Let's celebrate light, not noise. Peace, not pollution. Kindness, not chaos. #SayNoToCrackers #ForOurPlanet #CompassionlsFestive #BeTheChange P.S -Sorry it's a lil late post but these crackers don't stop and I had to put it up!!!” she added.

Karishma Tanna’s message serves as a reminder to celebrate responsibly and with a sense of empathy toward the environment and those affected by noise and air pollution. Her experience reinforces the essentiality of compassion and collective responsibility in preserving the environment for future generations.