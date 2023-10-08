Karishma wins Best Lead Actress for work in Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop' at Busan Film Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop' won in two categories at the 2023 Busan Film Festival's Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards.

Actor Karishma Tanna has won the 'Best Lead Actress' award for the series 'Scoop' at the Busan Film Festival 2023.

She played the role of Jagruti Pathak, a journalist seeking justice in a politically volatile country in the web show.

In response to her win, Karishma Tanna expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm, stating, "I am truly humbled and elated by this recognition at the Busan Film Festival. It has been an incredible journey bringing Jagruti Pathak to life in 'Scoop.' Big thank you to the Netflix and Hansal Sir for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. This award belongs to the entire team who worked tirelessly to make this project a reality. I am immensely grateful to my fans for their unwavering support, and I hope to continue pushing boundaries and delivering powerful performances in the future."

Karishma Tanna wore a black saree on the red carpet of the Busan Film Festival, exuding cultural pride.

Director Hansal Mehta spoke of the Best Asian TV Series win at the Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT awards, saying, "This is a really proud moment for us to have received this recognition for Scoop as the best Asian TV Series in Busan. Our attempt at bringing alive a story that gripped India has been received with so much love, well beyond our borders. This award bears testimony to the spirit of Jigna Vora. Without her baring her heart to us, we would not have a story. To my creative partner Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, the hard work of all those who worked behind the scenes, and the highly collaborative efforts of Netflix and Matchbox Shots."

He added, "I am happy for our exemplary team of actors and crew who have made this show what it is! I'm also happy that this cautionary tale of our times is getting this recognition. There could be no more crucial time to tell this urgent story of moral, ethical, personal and journalistic hubris."

'Scoop', created by Hansal Mehta, is a character-driven drama adapted from the book 'Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison' by Jigna Vora.

The series delves into the gripping journey of Jagruti Pathak, a crime journalist whose life takes a turn when she is charged with the murder of fellow journalist Jaideb Sen.

The show takes on a rollercoaster ride as Jagruti finds herself in a prison cell alongside the very individuals she once reported on.

Apart from Karishma it also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Deven Bhojani. The show is available on Netflix.

It flawlessly combines the intrigue of Mumbai's crime underworld with excellent direction, amazing cinematography, and an all-star cast.

Meanwhile, Karishma, prior to 'Scoop' gained fame for her stint in 'Bigg Boss 8'. She was the first runner-up. She first came into the limelight with Balaji Telefilms' soap opera on Star Plus, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and was known for her fun character, Indu in the show.

In September 2013, Karishma tasted her first commercial Bollywood success with her third film, 'Grand Masti.'

In 2020, she competed in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and was crowned the champion.

