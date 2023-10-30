Karisma Kapoor celebrates 26 years of 'Dil To Pagal Hai', calls it "special film"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Actor Karisma Kapoor on Monday celebrated 26 years of her romantic drama film 'Dil To Pagal Hai'.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma shared a throwback picture which she captioned, "A very special film released on this day Join me in celebrating Us @iamsrk @madhuridixitnene @yrf."

Helmed by Yash Chopra, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

Actor Akshay Kumar was seen in a guest appearance role in the film.

'Dil To Pagal Hai' received three National awards for providing best wholesome entertainment, Best Supporting Actress (Karisma Kapoor) and for Best Choreography (Shaimak Davar).

The film was a romance that unfolded the story of dancers portrayed by SRK, Madhuri, and Karisma who find themselves entangled in a love triangle. Akshay played the role of Madhuri's childhood friend in this classic.

On the occasion, production house Yash Raj Films shared a special video which they captioned, "26 years ago, #DilToPagalHai taught us "Mohabbat Kya Hai" and it stayed with us #26YearsOfDTPH."

Soon after the production house shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

A user wrote, "My personal favorite, very close to my heart."

Another user wrote, "One of my favourite movie ever DIL TO PAGAL HAI."

A fan commented, "We don't get beautiful movies like this anymore!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma will be seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. She also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor