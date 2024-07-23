Karisma Kapoor enjoys her outing with 'London Ladies'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 : Actor Karisma Kapoor is currently enjoying her London vacation with her 'London Ladies'.

On Tuesday, the 'Raja Hindustani' actor dropped a picture on her Instagram Story where she can be seen posing with her friends in a garden. She wrote, "London Ladies".

Recently, Karishma took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture with her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan and daughter, Samaira Kapoor. In the picture, the trio was seen walking in the streets.

Karisma is known for her several hits, including 'Anari', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Raja Babu', 'Coolie No. 1', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Jeet', 'Raja Hindustani', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', and many more.

Kapoor won the Best Actress and Best Actress (Critics) awards at Filmfare for her titular roles in the dramas 'Fiza' and 'Zubeidaa' respectively.

Karisma was last seen in the 'Murder Mubarak'. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

Karisma will be next seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'.

Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

The Neo-noir series captures the existential angst of these investigators who are on the precipice of an abyss, that's their life.

The series encapsulates themes of depression, irrelevance, addiction, corruption and false appearances.

She will also be seen judging the fourth season of 'India's Best Dancer'.

