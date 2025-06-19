Karisma Kapoor gets emotional as she attends final rites of ex-husband Sunjay Kapur with her kids Samaira, Kiaan, Kareena, Saif join family

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor attended the last rites of her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur in Delhi today.

She was accompanied by her kids Samaira and Kiaan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan were also seen attending the ceremony.

Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Sachdev was also present at the ceremony.

Karisma was seen getting emotional as she attended the last rites ceremony.

Sunjay Kapur's final rites were performed at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground (Dayanand Muktidham), with family and close associates.

Kapur, a prominent figure in the automotive sector and Chairman of Sona Comstar, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while participating in a polo match in England. According to a statement from family friend and actor Suhel Seth, a bee sting incident during the match may have triggered the heart attack.

Seth confirmed the tragic news on X, stating, "Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur... a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and colleagues... Om Shanti."

Kapur was known not only for his leadership in the industry but also for his love of polo. He leaves behind his wife Priya Kapur, children Samaira, Kiaan (from his previous marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor), and Safira and Azarias.

Earlier today, Karisma Kapoor, along with Samaira and Kiaan, were spotted at a private airport in Mumbai. They were all dressed in white. The former couple had married in 2003 and divorced in 2016 after filing for mutual separation in the year 2014.

Karisma's sister, actor Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan were also spotted earlier at a private airport in Mumbai.

A prayer meeting in Kapur's memory is scheduled for June 22, from 4 pm to 5 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi. A note shared by the family on social media includes names of his mother, Rani Surinder Kapur; wife, Priya Kapur; and all four children Samaira, Kiaan, Safira, and Azarias.

