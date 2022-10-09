Karisma Kapoor is a happy kid as she enjoys rain

Actor Karisma Kapoor is undoubtedly a rain lover.

On Friday, she posted a cute video in which she could be seen dancing and jumping in the rain just like a kid.

"Oh saawan raja,kaha se aaye tum?#OctoberRain #Moonsoon #Dtph," she captioned the post.

To make her video more appealing, she chose to add her rain song 'koi ladki hai' from 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' to the video.

Karisma's video has garnered many likes and comments.

"How cute," a social media user commented.

"You impart positivity," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma is all set to come up with Brown, a project directed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame.

Talking more about the project, Karisma, who will be seen playing the central character of a detective, said, "Brown is the kind of storytelling that is not just exciting but also challenging for any actor and that is exactly what attracted me to take the part up. Playing a fiercely strong character in an intriguing story like this will be very interesting. I can't wait to begin shooting."

According to Abhinay Deo, "'Brown' is an extremely well-crafted story that gives me a chance to delve deeper into the human psyche and relationships. It is a study of characters in a way that hasn't been seen often before."

( With inputs from ANI )

