Karisma Kapoor joins the 'very demure, very mindful' trend with a fun new video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Karisma Kapoor has joined the viral trend that's all about being "very demure, very mindful."

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the actress dropped a video where which she lip-syncs to popular lines about doing makeup in a simple and mindful way.

In the video, Lolo is seen applying makeup while mouthing the lines, and later, the scene shifts to her on the set of India's Best Dancer. She is dressed in a stylish yellow pantsuit, featuring an oversized blazer and matching jumpsuit.

Karisma is currently seen as one of the judges on India's Best Dancer 4 alongside Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Earlier this month, actors Karisma Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought back memories of the iconic track 'Le Gayi' on the stage of 'India's Best Dancer 4'.

The duo recreated the famous dance steps, much to the delight of the audience.

Meanwhile, Shraddha is currently seen in 'Stree 2,' along with her co-star RajKummar Rao.

The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in crucial roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor