Karisma Kapoor recalls working with Sonali Bendre in ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : Actor Karisma Kapoor recalled working with Sonali Bendre in Sooraj Barjatya’s 1999 film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, that also starred Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Behl and Tabu in the lead roles.

On the dance reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’, Karisma shared her shooting experience for the film and said, "We really miss the days of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, there are so many good memories associated with it. So, Sonali was very quiet, and I was the talkative one on set. Sonali elegantly used to sit quietly with her book, while Tabu and I always used to wonder ‘What is she reading? Why is she not talking to us? What is there in that book?'. While Tabu and I used to discuss films and which song we were about to shoot etc, Sonali used to be in the corner lost in her books. We used to go and ask her to come have lunch with us and she used to say, 'I’m vegetarian so I only have a salad and I used to be like fine but 'Aa Jao Salad Lekar,'."

Sonali also added, "’ Hum Saath Saath Hain’ was an amazing journey and we were so many of us who used to always be together like a big family. One of the best memories for me was sitting together and eating food. Karisma was always the naughty one. I remember during the song 'ABCD I Love You,' Karisma was not there for all the scenes, so we used to miss her, as most times, all of us used to be together. It was a joy to work on that film.”

Karisma and choreographer Marzi Pestonji appeared on the show as guest judges. While looking at the4 performances, Karisma was left in awe of contestant Aniket Chauhan and choreographer Kartik Raja to the song ‘Behka Main Behka’. She praised her saying, "I belong to a family of actors, so we usually used to get feedback from them on our craft, and this is how we got to learn. But, what Aniket did is commendable, as he watched India’s Best Dancer and made it his Gurukul."

