Karisma Kapoor shares first post after ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 : Actor Karisma Kapoor has shared her first message on social media following the death of her ex-husband, businessman Sunjay Kapur.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Karisma thanked everyone who sent her "warm wishes and support," just a day after her 51st birthday.

"Thank you, everyone, for your warm wishes and support," wrote the Dil To Pagal Hai actress.

Take a look:

Earlier on Wednesday, Bebo also took to her Instagram account to post a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister.

As it was Karisma's birthday on Wednesday, Kareena penned an uplifting note for "Lolo," giving her strength. "This is my most favorite picture of you both. To the strongest and best girl in the universe... It's been a tough year for us, but you know what? As they say, tough times don't last, but the toughest sisters do. To my sister, my mother, my best friend... Happy birthday, my Lolo @therealkarismakapoor," she captioned the post. Along with the heartfelt note, Kareena shared a candid picture of her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma.

Sunjay Kapur reportedly died after suffering a heart attack while playing polo in London, United Kingdom, on June 12. Kapur's final rites were performed at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in South Delhi on June 19, with family and close associates present.

Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar. He married Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce by mutual consent, and their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after their marriage.

