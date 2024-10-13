Karisma Kapoor steals show in ethereal ethnic ensemble at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

New Delhi [India], October 13 : Lakme Fashion Week, in collaboration with FDCI, continues to dazzle audiences with stunning collections and star-studded showstoppers.

On Sunday, Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor graced the runway as the showstopper for designer duo Ritika and Prerna, showcasing their debut collection under the label Urmil.

Karisma captivated the audience as she strutted down the ramp in an enchanting ethnic outfit that perfectly encapsulated the spirit of the festive season.

She looked like a goddess in a light green sleeveless blouse with a sweetheart neckline, adorned with intricate beaded embroidery and playful tassel detailing.

The asymmetrical hemline and delicate bow cascading from her shoulder added a touch of drama, beautifully complementing her matching flared skirt, embellished with floral sequin embroidery and frill accents.

Accessorizing her look with multiple stacked silver bracelets, a statement ring, and elegant silver strappy heels, Karisma exuded sophistication.

Her makeup was equally flawless, featuring shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and glossy pink lips that accentuated her natural beauty. Completing her look, she left her luscious hair elegantly open, parted down the middle.

During a media interaction, Karisma described her outfit, saying, "I would describe this outfit as soft and fierce, maybe something like me," accompanied by a playful wink.

Reflecting on her grandmother Krishna Kapoor's influence, Karisma noted, "She is the epitome of grace. The way she carried herself, her style quotientshe is inspirational to me and to all her grandchildren."

Karisma also emphasized the importance of comfort in her wardrobe choices, saying, "I like to wear what I am comfortable in. This outfit that I am wearing is bold and fierce; it is a standout piece. Today's women are bold and fierce, yet soft, and this is something that epitomizes everyone."

Speaking about the nerves of walking the runway, she admitted, "To be very honest, you definitely get a few jitters. We are used to acting in front of cameras, but here it's live, so even though I have walked multiple times, I still have that one minute of 'Oh my God!' But when you see everyone cheering and familiar faces, then you relax."

The Urmil label's debut collection, titled "Poetry of Love," is a tribute to the bond between people and is inspired by the enduring qualities of their grandmother.

Ritika and Prerna highlighted their collection's feminine yet daring silhouettes, adorned with intricate embroidery and detailed craftsmanship.

The colour palette featured serene whites and sage greens, perfect for the festive season.

