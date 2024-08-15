Karismar, Remo swap dance shoes for aprons in 'vada pav-making' challenge on 'India's Best Dancer - Season 4'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : This weekend on 'India's Best Dancer - Season 4,' the spotlight will be on a fun vada pav-making competition between Karisma Kapoor and ace choreographer Remo D'Souza.

In a twist to the usual dance action, the duo will swap their dance shoes for aprons, showcasing their culinary skills in a thrilling cook-off.

In a recently released promo on Instagram, fans are treated to a sneak peek of the friendly competition. Karisma and Remo are seen preparing mouth-watering vada pavs, surprising everyone with their cooking talents. Karisma, with some help, dives into the task, while Remo impresses with his dedication to making the perfect vada pav.

These special episodes, themed 'Best Foot Forward,' will see Remo D'Souza as a guest judge. Known for his dance expertise, Remo will join the regular panel of judgesKarisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewisas the contestants bring their A-game to the stage.

Earlier this month, Karisma Kapoor and actress Shraddha Kapoor brought back memories of the iconic track 'Le Gayi' on the stage of 'India's Best Dancer 4'.

The two recreated the iconic dance steps, much to the audience's delight.

Sony TV shared a promo on its Instagram account showing Karisma and Shraddha recreated the famous dance steps.

The moment was special as Karisma, who is one of the judges on the show alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur, reminisced about meeting a young Shraddha on the sets of one of her films with Shraddha's father, Shakti Kapoor. After a touching conversation, they took to the stage to dance together.

Meanwhile, as the competition heats up, each contestant is giving their best performance to secure the title of 'India's Best Dancer.' With Remo's presence and the added fun of the vada pav challenge, this weekend's episodes promise to be a treat for both dance and food lovers alike.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor