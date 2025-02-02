Karla Sofia Gascon seemingly defends past controversial statements about Selena Gomez

Washington [US], February 2 : Karla Sofia Gascon is speaking out about the resurfacing of a past social media post where she criticised her Emilia Perez co-star, Selena Gomez.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on February 1, Gascon addressed her controversial comments, alongside an apology for her previous posts, which have sparked backlash for containing Islamophobic, anti-Black, and other derogatory remarks.

The 52-year-old actress reflected on her personal growth and sought forgiveness for her past actions, insisting that her words were taken out of context and misunderstood.

"I have many things to learn in this world, the forms [in which I learn] are my biggest defect," Gascon wrote, offering a sincere apology to those hurt by her comments.

"Life has taught me something I never wanted to learn: it's clear to me that no matter how much my message is my message, without using the proper words, [the message] can convert into another," she added.

Along with her apology, Gascon shared an image of the Nichiren Buddhist symbol, signifying her commitment to her faith, which she credits for helping her transform her life.

"As with Emilia Perez: We can all do better. Me too," she wrote.

She also reflected on her rapid rise to fame, emphasizing the greater responsibility she now feels, recognizing that her voice is no longer her own but belongs to the many people who feel represented and hopeful through her journey.

Gascon's post also addressed the resurfaced criticism about her 2022 X post, in which she referred to Gomez as a "rich rat" while commenting on Gomez's rumoured feud with Hailey Bieber.

The post made headlines when it was shared publicly, drawing significant attention and criticism.

Gascon responded to the backlash, defending her words as misunderstood. "They have created posts as if it were me insulting even my colleagues," she wrote, adding, "Things that I wrote to glorify as if they were criticisms, jokes as if they were reality, words that without the background only seem like hate."

Gascon, who practices Nichiren Buddhism, shared how her faith has been instrumental in her growth.

She acknowledged that while she is not perfect, she continues to strive toward becoming a better person each day.

"Although I have not committed any crimes I was not perfect either, I am not even perfect now," she wrote, adding, "I just try to learn and be a better person every day."

The actress reiterated her commitment to equality and social justice, stressing that she is "not a racist."

She also addressed the broader controversy surrounding her posts, which included remarks on George Floyd and Muslim culture. "Anyone who knows me knows that I am not racist," Gascon wrote, adding, "I have always fought for a more just society and a world of freedom, peace, and love. I will never support wars, religious extremism or the oppression of races and peoples."

Gascon concluded the post with a quote from her mother, offering a message of unconditional love and support.

"I care very little whether you win anything, I just care about you being okay and that no one will harm you," her mother had said.

The actress responded, "Mother, this life has put me here to send a message of hope and love to this world, I will do it."

As per People magazine, the controversy surrounding Gascon's posts comes after freelance journalist Sarah Hagi unearthed several of her past comments, including one where she criticized the 2021 Academy Awards as an "Afro-Korean festival" and disparaged the ceremony.

Additionally, a 2020 post where Gascon allegedly made remarks about Muslims in Spain also drew significant criticism.

