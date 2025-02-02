Karla Sofia Gascon’s past tweet shading Selena Gomez surface

Los Angeles, Feb 2 'Emilia Perez' actress Karla Sofia Gascon, who is facing backlash owing to her racist tweets, has apparently shaded her co-star Selena Gomez in the past.

Karla reportedly shared negative comments about Selena, reports 'People' magazine.

In a since-deleted tweet from 2022, Gascon, 52, called Gomez, 32, a “rich rat” while discussing her rumored feud with Hailey Bieber, The Latin Times reported.

According to the outlet, Gascon negatively commented on Selena while quoting a post from the Mexican outlet Reforma which featured a photo of Selena and Bieber, 28, reuniting at the Annual Academy Museum Gala in October 2022, seemingly squashing rumors of any feud between the pair.

As per 'People', the tweet that was allegedly shared on Gascon’s account, which has now been deactivated, read translated from Spanish, "She's a rich rat who plays the poor b** whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend and his wife", referring to Selena Gomez's ex Justin Bieber and wife Hailey.

The outlet also alleged that prior to posting the tweet, the first-time Oscar nominee had shared a post announcing that she would be appearing alongside Selena in 'Emilia Perez' earlier that year, suggesting that she knew she’d be working with Gomez when she made the remarks. Gascon previously issued an apology over her since-deleted racist and xenophobic posts criticizing Muslim culture, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars on Friday, January 31.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Jan. 30, Gascón addressed the resurfaced tweets. “I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt", she said. "As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness".

The actress shared an additional statement to 'The Hollywood Reporter' claiming in part that there has been a “campaign of hate and misinformation”.

“I apologise again if anyone has ever felt offended or in the future. I am a human being who also made, makes and will make mistakes from which I will learn. I am not perfect”, she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor