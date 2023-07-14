Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner blessed with second child

Los Angeles [US], July 14 : Power couple Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have been blessed with baby number 2.

The supermodel and her husband welcomed the newborn on Tuesday.

Kushner, 38, shared the exciting news on Instagram alongside a photo of his bundle of joy.

"Welcome to [the world]," he captioned the photo. He did not share the child’s name.

As soon he dropped the news, fans and members from the showbiz chimed in the comment section to extend their heartfelt wishes.

Kate Hudson wrote, “Welcome!!!”

"Congrats," Kim Kardashian commented.

Kloss announced her pregnancy at the Met Gala earlier this year in a form-hugging gown. “This is the first time I’m sharing my news,” she told Vogue on the red carpet.

Kloss and Kushner are already parents to son Levi Joseph, whom they welcomed in 2021. Three years prior, the couple tied the knot in upstate New York, People reported.

Kushner is the founder of the venture capital firm Thrive Capital and minority owner of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.

His older brother is Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump and served as senior advisor to former President Donald Trump, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

