Karlie Kloss reveals name, sex of second baby with Joshua Kushner

Los Angeles [US], July 21 : Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner have revealed the gender and name of their newborn baby.

The couple has been blessed with a boy whom they named Elijah.

The supermodel, who welcomed her second child with Kushner last week, revealed their baby’s name and sex by uploading a black-and-white Instagram photo of their 2-year-old son, Levi, holding his little brother’s hand.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu7GddXu5hv/?hl=en

“Elijah Jude 7.11.23,” Kloss, 30, captioned the post.

Kloss' post has been garnered with loads of likes and comments.

"Congratulations mama @karliekloss , amazing our little ones are all the same year .. and our cancer boys .. Welcome Elijah," Naomi Campbell commented.

"So happy Elijah is here! Welcome little one. Much love to you all," a netizen commented.

Kloss announced her pregnancy at the Met Gala earlier this year in a form-hugging gown. “This is the first time I’m sharing my news,” she told Vogue on the red carpet. Kloss and Kushner are already parents to son Levi Joseph, whom they welcomed in 2021. Three years prior, the couple tied the knot in upstate New York, People reported.

Kushner is the founder of the venture capital firm Thrive Capital and minority owner of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies. His older brother is Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump and served as senior advisor to former President Donald Trump, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor