"Karma has finally come calling": Ruchi Narain recalls shooting for Raveena Tandon starrer series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 : Filmmaker Ruchi Narain is being appreciated for the web series titled 'Karmma Calling' which features Raveena Tandon in the lead role.

The series revolves around Indrani Kothari (Raveena Tandon), the reigning queen of Alibaug, who is set to face off against Karma Talwar (Namrata Sheth) since secrets are dark and the stakes are high.

'Karmma Calling' is based on the US original series 'Revenge,' which aired from 2011 to 2015 and was created by ABC Signature, a division of Disney Television Studios. The series is produced by R.A.T. Films and directed by Ruchi Narain. It stars Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood, Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D'souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel, and Piyush Khati in key parts.

Ruchi Narain, the creator, took a stroll down memory lane and opened up about the journey of Karmma Calling.

Ruchi Narain said, "Karmma Calling was a journey of 10+ years, I have also been so biased towards this show for multiple reasons. The fact that I love ABC Studios, the acclaimed US show 'Revenge', I always wanted to see Raveena Tandon as Indrani Kothari and work with Star network to create this show. The way that everything fell into place at the right time. Was truly cosmic and reaffirmed my belief in Karma!! We have all been getting so much love, appreciation and feedback for the show I'm truly overwhelmed. The show has been trending on Disney+ Hotstar and has been in the top 5 shows for the past 3 weeks of launch. For me, it is true the Karma has finally come Calling!"

'Karmma Calling' is streaming from January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

