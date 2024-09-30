Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah praises Mithun Chakraborty for Dadasaheb Phalke award recognition

New Delhi [India], September 30 : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday congratulated veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty on being conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In a post on X, CM Siddaramaiah said, "Congratulations to veteran Hindi film actor Mithun Chakraborty, who has been honoured with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award. Mithun Chakraborty, who entertained cinephiles for many decades with his mesmerising performance and superb dance, deserves this honour."

"I hope that his life achievement will be an inspiration to young actors and actresses," he added.

ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಿತ ದಾದಾ ಸಾಹೇಬ್ ಫಾಲ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗೆ ಭಾಜನರಾಗಿರುವ ಹಿಂದಿ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಹಿರಿಯ ನಟ ಮಿಥುನ್ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು. ತಮ್ಮ ಮನೋಜ್ಞ ಅಭಿನಯ, ಅಮೋಘ ನೃತ್ಯದ ಮೂಲಕ ಹಲವು ದಶಕಗಳ ಕಾಲ ಸಿನಿಪ್ರಿಯರನ್ನು ರಂಜಿಸಿದ ಮಿಥುನ್ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ ಈ ಗೌರವಕ್ಕೆ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಅರ್ಹರು. ಇವರ ಜೀವನ ಸಾಧನೆ ಯುವ ನಟ - ನಟಿಯರಿಗೆ ಪ್ರೇರಣೆಯಾಗಲಿ… pic.twitter.com/phO350Ag5b — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) September 30, 2024

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared a congratulatory message for Chakrabory and said that he "set standards of excellence in acting."

"Congratulations to Mithun Chakraborty Ji on being conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his monumental contribution to Indian cinema," he posted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the chorus of accolades, expressing his delight over the recognition, saying that "Delighted that Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji has been conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognising his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema," PM Modi said in a post on X, noting Chakraborty's status as a cultural icon.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the award for Chakraborty as an honour to his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. Chakraborty will be felicitated with the award during the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024.

In a post on X, Minister Vaishnaw highlighted Chakraborty's remarkable cinematic journey as an inspiration to future generations.

Mithun Chakraborty, who recently received the Padma Bhushan, is celebrated for his versatile performances since his debut in 1976's 'Mrigayaa' that earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. He has won two more National Film Awards for his performances in 'Tahader Katha' (1992) and 'Swami Vivekananda' (1998). Recently, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, adding to his accolades.

His iconic roles and electrifying dance numbers, such as "I Am a Disco Dancer," have made him a beloved figure in Indian cinema.

